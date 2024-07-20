Ryan Faughnder on Paramount's Big Changes

This week I’m being rejoined by the Los Angeles Times’s Ryan Faughnder to discuss the sale of Paramount to David Ellison. What does this mean for the various arms of Viacom? Then we discussed the collapse of Redbox and the state of the box office. If you enjoyed this episode, please sign up for Ryan’s newsletter, The Wide Shot, here. It’s free! And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share