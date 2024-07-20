This week I’m being rejoined by the Los Angeles Times’s Ryan Faughnder to discuss the sale of Paramount to David Ellison. What does this mean for the various arms of Viacom? Then we discussed the collapse of Redbox and the state of the box office. If you enjoyed this episode, please sign up for Ryan’s newsletter, The Wide Shot, here. It’s free! And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
Share this post
Ryan Faughnder on Paramount's Big Changes
www.thebulwark.com
1×
0:00
-35:40
Ryan Faughnder on Paramount's Big Changes
Plus: Redbox, RIP.
Jul 20, 2024
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next HollywoodSonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Ryan Faughnder on Paramount's Big Changes