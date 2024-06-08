On this week’s episode, I invited David Poland on so he could talk us all of the ledge about the state of theatrical exhibition. And while he didn’t quite do that—his opening words: “It’s, it’s bad! Things are bad”—he did highlight why things aren’t necessarily disastrous and how both the studios and the exhibitors can help get everything back on track. If you’re interested in the business of showbiz, make sure to check out David’s Substack, The Hot Button. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
Don't Panic About Movie Theaters (Yet)
Jun 08, 2024
