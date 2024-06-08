The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Don't Panic About Movie Theaters (Yet)
David Poland on the not-great state of theatrical exhibition
Sonny Bunch
Jun 08, 2024
Charlton Heston taking in ‘Woodstock’ at the last movie theater in operation in ‘The Omega Man.’

On this week’s episode, I invited David Poland on so he could talk us all of the ledge about the state of theatrical exhibition. And while he didn’t quite do that—his opening words: “It’s, it’s bad! Things are bad”—he did highlight why things aren’t necessarily disastrous and how both the studios and the exhibitors can help get everything back on track. If you’re interested in the business of showbiz, make sure to check out David’s Substack, The Hot Button. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

