Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Nielsen's Ratings Evolution
Nielsen's Ratings Evolution

Deirdre Thomas on measuring viewership in the streaming age.
Sonny Bunch
Jul 06, 2024
1
Transcript
Deirdre Thomas

Often, when people discuss television viewing these days they’ll conclude their chat with something like “But we just don’t know what people are watching.” That is an increasingly outdated view of the data, however. On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Dierdre Thomas, the Chief Product Officer for Nielsen’s Audience Measurement business unit. We talked about the evolution of Nielsen’s business measuring market share, how the company captures what people are watching and where, and how overall viewing habits have changed in the streaming age.

We also discussed “The Gauge,” Nielsen’s overall look at the ways in which people are watching TV these days. Here’s May 2024’s Gauge, which shows just where things stand.

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Sonny Bunch
