The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
How to Help Veterans Returning Home
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -43:15
-43:15

How to Help Veterans Returning Home

Director Jake Rademacher on 'Brothers After War.'
Sonny Bunch
Mar 01, 2025
4
Share
Transcript
Jake Rademacher with Army Member SPC Quentin Corrigan, the son of Jake’s late brother Thad. (From ‘Brothers After War’)

This week I was joined by Jake Rademacher, the director of Brothers After War to talk about his new documentary checking in with folks who have returned from the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq and how they are reintegrating into society. It’s a powerful and moving documentary, and I highly recommend checking it out if you get the chance, particularly if you have a veteran in your life. You can find showtimes nearest you here. And if you’re a veteran, you should still be able to get free tickets to the film by signing up at VetTix.org and searching for Brothers After War. If you enjoyed this episode, I hope you share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
SNL At 50
  Sonny Bunch
How to Make a Microbudget Movie
  Sonny Bunch
Documenting Horror
  Sonny Bunch
How Tariffs Will Make Movies More Expensive
  Sonny Bunch
Why Is Gaming Underperforming Expectations?
  Sonny Bunch
Revisiting 'Inglourious Basterds'
  Sonny Bunch
Awards Season in Flux
  Sonny Bunch