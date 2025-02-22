The Bulwark
James Poniewozik on 'Saturday Night Live's' 50th Anniversary. (Plus: Some Trump TV talk.)
Sonny Bunch
Feb 22, 2025
Season 2 cast promo shot (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by the New York Times’s James Poniewozik to discuss SNL’s (rather lengthy) 50th anniversary celebration. (Here’s a gift link to James’s piece on his favorite episode of SNL.) We discuss the show, how it has changed, and how changes in how people watch the show change its meaning (and our relationship to it). I also asked James about his book, Audience of One: Donald Trump, Television, and the Fracturing of America and how to best cover Trump without succumbing to the siren song of scolding; that clip starts a little before minute 30 if you want to skip all the SNL chatter. (But why would you?) If you enjoyed the episode, I hope you share it with a friend!

