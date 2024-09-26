Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
8

Pete Buttigieg and A.B. Stoddard: Talk Is Cheap

Tim Miller
and
A.B. Stoddard
Sep 26, 2024
∙ Paid
8
Share

Trump likes to promise a manufacturing renaissance as though one isn't going on right now. But we also had a manufacturing recession when he was in office—and that was before Covid.

Plus, Kamala hits her stride talking about her plans, Clay Higgins is a lying, racist thug, the Democratic Party keeps holding lawbreakers to account, and we can see in Elise Stefanik's eyes how much she is faking it.

Pete Buttigieg and A.B. Stoddard join Tim Miller.

Leave a comment


Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
A.B. Stoddard
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Dana Milbank: Fools on the Hill
  Tim Miller
Michael Medved: America Is No Accident
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Trump's Just A Huckster at Heart
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Peter Hamby: Living the Racist Porn Message Board Life
  Tim Miller
Sam Stein and Susanne Craig: Look Beyond the Polls
  Tim Miller
Tom Nichols: The Cat Was in the Basement
  Tim Miller
Amy Walter: A 50-50 Race
  Tim Miller