Pete Buttigieg and A.B. Stoddard: Talk Is Cheap

Trump likes to promise a manufacturing renaissance as though one isn't going on right now. But we also had a manufacturing recession when he was in office—and that was before Covid.

Plus, Kamala hits her stride talking about her plans, Clay Higgins is a lying, racist thug, the Democratic Party keeps holding lawbreakers to account, and we can see in Elise Stefanik's eyes how much she is faking it.

Pete Buttigieg and A.B. Stoddard join Tim Miller.

Leave a comment



Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.