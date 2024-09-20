Mark Robinson thinks so much about porn, he wouldn't have enough head space or time to do the job of being North Carolina's governor. Meanwhile, the "Black Nazi" calls trans people and gays filthy. Plus, Kamala's confidence on the trail, the absurdity of the Trump campaign thinking she delivered a gun gaffe —and white people varietals in PA, WI, and NC.
Share this post
Peter Hamby: Living the Racist Porn Message Board Life
www.thebulwark.com
Peter Hamby: Living the Racist Porn Message Board Life
Sep 20, 2024
∙ Paid
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes