Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1

Peter Hamby: Living the Racist Porn Message Board Life

Tim Miller
Sep 20, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

Mark Robinson thinks so much about porn, he wouldn't have enough head space or time to do the job of being North Carolina's governor. Meanwhile, the "Black Nazi" calls trans people and gays filthy. Plus, Kamala's confidence on the trail, the absurdity of the Trump campaign thinking she delivered a gun gaffe —and white people varietals in PA, WI, and NC.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Sam Stein and Susanne Craig: Look Beyond the Polls
  Tim Miller
Tom Nichols: The Cat Was in the Basement
  Tim Miller
Amy Walter: A 50-50 Race
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Fanning the Flames
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Jeffrey Goldberg: Trump Doesn't Believe in America
  Tim Miller
Mark McKinnon: Taking Back the Freedom Agenda
  Tim Miller
S.E. Cupp: A Sucker and a Loser
  Tim Miller