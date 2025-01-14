Playback speed
14
11

Peter Hamby: The Politics of a Firestorm

Tim Miller
Jan 14, 2025
Real estate is everything in Los Angeles. Karen Bass's absence from the city when the fires broke out, and now her seeming aloofness, has instantly made her look unfit for the job of mayor. Even Gavin Newsom is distancing himself from Bass. Meanwhile, while we wait on the facts behind the fires, all the Silicon Valley VC guys and Elon need to shut the f*** up. Plus, Mike Johnson is a disgrace, Zuck has no inner core of values, and TikTok Zoomers need to get a better understanding of free speech and fascism.

Venice resident Peter Hamby joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Tim Miller
