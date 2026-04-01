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Possible Ground Troops in Iran, Trump Speech Preview and The Slow-Motion Destruction of NATO | Command Post

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Mark Hertling's avatar
Benjamin Parker and Mark Hertling
Apr 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Command Post Live! Mark Hertling and Ben Parker are going live to discuss Trump’s speech tonight, the prospect of ground troops in Iran, and Trump’s slow-motion destruction of NATO.

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