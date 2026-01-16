Private GOP Poll Reveals Trump’s Immigration Support Crumbling (w/ Marc Caputo)

Trump’s immigration issue is unraveling and even his own private polls show trouble. Viral videos of ICE raids and protests are driving public backlash, leaving Trump’s team worried about optics… but not about policy. Sam Stein is joined by Marc Caputo of Axios to break down the numbers, the backlash, and what it could mean for Trump’s next moves.



