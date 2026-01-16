The Bulwark

Private GOP Poll Reveals Trump’s Immigration Support Crumbling (w/ Marc Caputo)

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Jan 16, 2026
Trump’s immigration issue is unraveling and even his own private polls show trouble. Viral videos of ICE raids and protests are driving public backlash, leaving Trump’s team worried about optics… but not about policy. Sam Stein is joined by Marc Caputo of Axios to break down the numbers, the backlash, and what it could mean for Trump’s next moves.

