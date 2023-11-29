The Bulwark
Protecting What Is Human in Artificial Intelligence: With Dr. Joy Buolamwini
Nov 29, 2023
Michael speaks with MIT researcher Dr. Joy Buolamwini about her book, "Unmasking AI: My Mission to Protect What Is Human in a World of Machines." The pair discuss who holds the power within AI and tech and how AI creates algorithmic biases, the impact of AI in elections, the consequences of facial identification and the ousting of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Unmasking-AI-Mission-Protect-Machines/dp/0593241835

Follow Dr. Joy Buolamwini @jovialjoy
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast

The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
