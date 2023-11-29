Michael speaks with MIT researcher Dr. Joy Buolamwini about her book, "Unmasking AI: My Mission to Protect What Is Human in a World of Machines." The pair discuss who holds the power within AI and tech and how AI creates algorithmic biases, the impact of AI in elections, the consequences of facial identification and the ousting of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Protecting What Is Human in Artificial Intelligence: With Dr. Joy Buolamwini
Protecting What Is Human in Artificial Intelligence: With Dr. Joy Buolamwini
Nov 29, 2023
Protecting What Is Human in Artificial Intelligence: With Dr. Joy Buolamwini
