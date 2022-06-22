Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss prioritizing public service over politics. Rob and Michael discuss creating a more inclusive nonpartisan system that focuses on character and ideas, Rob's influence in Iowa politics and how he became the first Democrat to beat an incumbent Republican in Iowa in fifty years.
Public Service Over Politics: With Rob Sand
Public Service Over Politics: With Rob Sand
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
