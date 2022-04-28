The Bulwark
Putin Has Chosen a Forever War: With Tom Nichols
Apr 28, 2022
Michael speaks with Tom Nichols about the Ukraine-Russia war, including what a Ukrainian win would look like, how NATO can save Putin, how the war has impacted the U.S and why Tom describes it as a "forever war." The pair also discuss how all of the "good ones" have left the GOP, J.D Vance's campaign, why the GOP stands for nothing, according to Nichols, and how free speech will be impacted by Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter.

