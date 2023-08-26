Quick Take: A Look at the 2024 GOP Candidates

This is an excerpt from the episode "America Is Not What It Promised to Be: With Politics Girl."
Michael Steele is joined by Leigh McGowan, also known as PoliticsGirl. They discuss the current state of the GOP and break down the Republican candidates running for president in 2024.
Aug 26, 2023
