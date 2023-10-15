This is an excerpt from the full episode "Inside the Voter's Mind: With Sarah Longwell."
Michael Steele is joined by Sarah Longwell, President of Longwell Partners & Republican Accountability PAC, publisher of The Bulwark and host of The Focus Group Podcast. The pair discuss the mindset of the current voter and Sarah gives her advice to Democrats, including how they should be campaigning and changing their narrative.
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Sarah Lonwell @SarahLongwell25
Follow Michael Steele @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
Quick Take: A Republican's Advice for Democrats
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: A Republican's Advice for Democrats
Oct 15, 2023
This is an excerpt from the full episode "Inside the Voter's Mind: With Sarah Longwell."
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: A Republican's Advice for Democrats