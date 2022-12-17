Quick Take: A Seat at the Table

April Ryan joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss her book, "Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem." The pair discuss how Black women have gained their strength throughout American history, what the world would look like if more women were in power and how Black women from Karen Bass to Stacey Abrams have made the political personal.
Excerpt from full episode "Black Women Make the Political Personal: With April Ryan.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Black-Women-Will-Save-World/dp/0063210193
Dec 17, 2022
