Michael is joined by Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky, professors of government at Harvard University and the authors of "Tyranny of the Minority: Why American Democracy Reached the Breaking Point." They discuss reforming the electoral college and what it means to be a party committed to democracy.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Tyranny-Minority-American-Democracy-Breaking/dp/0593443071
Quick Take: Abolishing the Electoral College
Quick Take: Abolishing the Electoral College
Oct 21, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
