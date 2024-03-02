This is an excerpt from the full episode "Hope Needs Help: With Tavis Smiley."
Michael Steele speaks with Tavis Smiley, entrepreneur, broadcaster, best-selling author, and host of Tavis Smiley, airing weekdays from 9am-12pmPT on KBLA Talk 1580. The pair discuss the impact of talk radio on politics and the importance of Black and independent radio. Plus, what listeners care about leading up to 2024, how Black men view the election and becoming a nation as good as its promise.
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Tavis Smiley @tavissmiley
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
Quick Take: All Politics Is Local
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: All Politics Is Local
Mar 02, 2024
This is an excerpt from the full episode "Hope Needs Help: With Tavis Smiley."
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: All Politics Is Local