Quick Take: America's Complicated Relationship with Guns

Note: This episode originally aired in January of 2022.
Michael speaks with Professor Carol Anderson about voter suppression, how the 2nd Amendment is rooted in anti-Blackness and how looking to history shows us how we got here.
Sep 24, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
