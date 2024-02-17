Quick Take: AOC and the New American Politics

This is an excerpt from the full episode "How Populist Rebels Changed Politics: With Joshua Green."
Michael Steele speaks with best-selling author Joshua Green about his new book, "The Rebels: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the Struggle for a New American Politics." The pair discuss how the populist movement emerged from the 2008 financial crisis and led to the rise of Warren, Bernie and AOC. They also discuss how the populist movement helped get Trump elected in 2016 and what it might mean for 2024.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Rebels-Elizabeth-Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez-Struggle-ebook/dp/B082H2KYG3
