This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Psychology of America: With Mary Trump."
Michael Steele speaks with Mary Trump about the psychology of America, what prompted our cultural rot and the psychology behind the crazy that we're experiencing in our country, both pre and post Donald Trump's presidency.
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or tell a friend!
Follow Mary Trump @MaryLTrump
Follow Michael Steele @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
Quick Take: Assimilating in America
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: Assimilating in America
May 20, 2023
This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Psychology of America: With Mary Trump."
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: Assimilating in America