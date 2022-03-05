Michael speaks with Reginald Dwayne Betts about his path to becoming a poet, Yale Law School graduate and MacArthur Fellow after being incarcerated at age sixteen. The pair discuss Dwayne's organization Freedom Reads, the language of poetry, access to books and beauty, and how true change comes from seeing our shared humanity.
Quick Take: Bastards of the Reagan Era
Mar 05, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
