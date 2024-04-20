Quick Take: Billionaire Space Exploration

This is an excerpt from the full episode, "Putting Politics Aside in Outer Space: With Astronaut Terry Virts."
Michael Steele speaks with former fighter pilot and NASA astronaut, Terry Virts. The pair discuss space tourism and the role Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk will have on space travel.
Check out Terry's latest book here: https://www.amazon.com/Astronauts-Guide-Leaving-Planet-Everything/dp/1523514566
Apr 20, 2024
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
