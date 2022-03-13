Quick Take: Can America Survive Itself?

Michael speaks with Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II about our current democratic crisis and what we can do about it. The pair discuss the Poor People's Campaign, how the bible informs discussions on poverty, the impact of Build Back Better and how addressing voting rights and economic justice would transform our country.
Mar 13, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
