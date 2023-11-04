Quick Take: Cost-Free Higher Education

This is an excerpt from the full episode "Disrupting the Status Quo: With Marianne Williamson."
Michael speaks with 2024 Democratic candidate for president, Marianne Williamson. The pair discuss
the importance of revisiting the Declaration of Independence and Marianne's Economic Bill of Rights, which includes the right to a cost-free higher education.
Check out Marianne's campaign: https://marianne2024.com/
Nov 04, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
