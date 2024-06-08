The Bulwark
Quick Take: Democracy Has Been In Peril Before Now
Quick Take: Democracy Has Been In Peril Before Now

Jun 08, 2024
This is an excerpt from the full episode, "Lessons on Love, Politics and History: With Doris Kearns Goodwin."

Michael Steele speaks with historian, Pulitzer Prize winner and best-selling author, Doris Kearns Goodwin. The pair discuss Doris' latest book, "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s," which explores the personal journey of Doris and her late husband, Richard "Dick" Goodwin, as they delve into the 300 boxes of documents from the 1960s that they had collected. Michael and Doris discuss the idealism and challenges of the 1960s, Doris and Dick's love story, the impact of Lyndon Johnson on American history, the current state of American democracy, and the importance of voting rights.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Unfinished-Love-Story-Personal-History/dp/1982108665

Follow Doris Kearns Goodwin @DorisKGoodwin
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast  

