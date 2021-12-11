Michael speaks with Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi about the reluctance of US vaccine manufacturers to license their vaccines for manufacture around the world or otherwise make them available for developing nations.
Quick Take: Ending the Pandemic Once and For All
Dec 11, 2021
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
