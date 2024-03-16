This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Truth Doesn't Please Everybody, and That's Okay: With Larry Wilmore."
Michael Steele speaks with Larry Wilmore, Emmy Award winner and television producer, comedian and writer. The pair discuss Trump's sneakers and relationship with the Black community, how our culture is reflected in music, television and film, discussing uncomfortable topics about race, Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show and the importance of showing vulnerability amidst facing fears.
Check out Larry's podcast, "Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air" here: https://www.theringer.com/larry-wilmore-black-on-air
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Larry Wilmore @larrywilmore
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Quick Take: Facing Your Fears
Quick Take: Facing Your Fears
This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Truth Doesn't Please Everybody, and That's Okay: With Larry Wilmore."
Quick Take: Facing Your Fears