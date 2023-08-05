This is an excerpt from the episode "Blowback: With Miles Taylor."
Michael Steele speaks with Miles Taylor about his new book, "Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump." Miles discusses his takeaway from blowing the whistle on Trump as a White House insider, the current Republican agenda and what a Trump 2.0 would look like.
Check out Miles' book here: https://www.amazon.com/Blowback-Warning-Save-Democracy-Trump-ebook/dp/B0BHTL7ZYN
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or tell a friend!
Follow Miles @MilesTaylorUSA
Follow Michael Steele @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
Quick Take: Guns, Gays and Girls
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: Guns, Gays and Girls
Aug 05, 2023
This is an excerpt from the episode "Blowback: With Miles Taylor."
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: Guns, Gays and Girls