Film producer, national political commentator & New York Times best-selling author, Keith Boykin, speaks with Michael Steele about how leadership has shaped America. The pair look at how acceptance for gay marriage shifted within the Black community after Barack Obama's presidency and how current leadership is impacting the country today.
This is an excerpt from the episode "How Far Has America Come?" With Keith Boykin
If you enjoyed this podcast, leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Keith @keithboykin
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
Quick Take: How Leadership Impacts America
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: How Leadership Impacts America
Apr 01, 2023
Film producer, national political commentator & New York Times best-selling author, Keith Boykin, speaks with Michael Steele about how leadership has shaped America. The pair look at how acceptance for gay marriage shifted within the Black community after Barack Obama's presidency and how current leadership is impacting the country today.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: How Leadership Impacts America