Michael Steele speaks with filmmaker and former Oregon State Senator, Jason Atkinson, about the organization Pastor Mondays, which merges faith, community and fly fishing to curate fly fishing experiences for pastors.
This is an excerpt from the episode "Building Community Through Faith, Fishing and Film: With Jason Atkinson."
Pastor Mondays
https://www.pastorsmonday.com/
Film "A River Between Us"
https://www.amazon.com/River-Between-Us-Jason-Atkinson/dp/B014IQ8FMG
Quick Take: How Pastors Build Community
Quick Take: How Pastors Build Community
Feb 25, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
