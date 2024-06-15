This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Argument for a Colorblind Society: With Coleman Hughes."
Michael Steele speaks with Coleman Hughes about his new book, "The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America." The pair discuss the concept of colorblindness, its rejection by the political left, and the impact of race-based policies. They also touch on the importance of promoting meritocracy and how technology has influenced perceptions of race.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/End-Race-Politics-Arguments-Colorblind/dp/0593332458
Quick Take: How Smart Phones Impacted Perceptions of Race
www.thebulwark.com
Jun 15, 2024
This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Argument for a Colorblind Society: With Coleman Hughes."
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
