Quick Take: How Tech Platforms Undermine Liberalism

Political scientist Francis Fukuyama joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his new book, "Liberalism and Its Discontents." Michael and Professor Fukuyama discuss current manifestations of liberalism— the ideology that government should have limited power— and how liberalism ties into today's fight for individual autonomy and the ways in which tech platforms have worked to undermine liberalism.
Check out the book here:
https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374606718/liberalismanditsdiscontents
Jun 11, 2022
