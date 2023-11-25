The Bulwark
Quick Take: It's Still The Same Party
Nov 25, 2023
This is an excerpt from the full episode "One Year Until the Election: With Jennifer Horn."

One year out until the 2024 presidential election, Michael Steele speaks with former New Hampshire GOP chairwoman, Jennifer Horn. The pair discuss the polls showing Biden losing to Trump in swing states and whether his approach to the Israel/Hamas war will cost him Gen Z voters.

Check out Jennifer's podcast, "Is It Just Me, or Have We All Lost Our Minds?"
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-it-just-me-or-have-we-all-lost-our-minds/id1689286516

The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
