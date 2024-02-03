The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Quick Take: Messaging on the Right vs. Messaging on the Left
0:00
-17:14

Quick Take: Messaging on the Right vs. Messaging on the Left

Feb 03, 2024
This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Right Has Drastically Changed Over Time: With Tina Nguyen."

Michael Steele speaks with Tina Nguyen, author of The MAGA Diaries: My Surreal Adventures Inside the Right-Wing (And How I Got Out), about how the right and left are structured different from the fundamentals, working for Tucker Carlson, and her unique experiences as a conservative woman of color.

Check out the book here:https://www.amazon.com/MAGA-Diaries-Surreal-Adventures-Right-Wing/dp/198218969X

The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
