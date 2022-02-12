Michael speaks with George Takei about his American journey, from living in a U.S concentration camp as a child, to his interest in democracy as a teenager and his activism as an adult. The pair discuss George Takei's graphic memoir, "They Called Us Enemy," the importance of educating young Japanese-Americans about their history, and how science fiction often reflects our humanity and ability to advance as a society.
Quick Take: Our Democratic System Is Always Being Challenged
Quick Take: Our Democratic System Is Always Being Challenged
Feb 12, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
