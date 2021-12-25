Quick Take: People Have Reached Their F*cking Boiling Point

Michael speaks with Rick Wilson about how Republicanism has diverged from Conservatism to become a party neither recognize. The pair discuss the lingering impact of Trumpism, future Lincoln Project plans, and how 2022 will decide the fate of 2024.
Dec 25, 2021
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
