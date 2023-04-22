The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Quick Take: Poverty Abolitionists
Apr 22, 2023
This is an excerpt from the episode "Imagining A Land Without Poverty: With Matthew Desmond."

Michael Steele is joined by Matthew Desmond, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City," and Professor of Sociology and the Director of the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. Matthew discusses his new book, “Poverty, By America," which looks at why America hasn't made more progress in ending poverty, how the pandemic reframed eviction and government response to poverty and how wealthy and middle class Americans perpetuate a system that keeps poor people poor.

Check out the book here:
https://www.amazon.com/Poverty-America-Matthew-Desmond/dp/0593239911

Join the movement to end poverty: https://endpovertyusa.org/

Follow Matthew Desmond @just_shelter
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the Podcast @steele_podcast

The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
