Best-selling author Anand Giridharadas joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his new book, "The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy." The pair discuss how you go about changing minds in today's polarized world, the tactics that do and don't work, and the makings of a winning pro-democracy movement.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Persuaders-Front-Lines-Hearts-Democracy-ebook/dp/B09QPH4LTX
Quick Take: Reaching the Unreachable
Quick Take: Reaching the Unreachable
Nov 12, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
