Quick Take: Reforming Policing
Quick Take: Reforming Policing

Feb 18, 2023
Michael Steele and Dr. Jason Johnson discuss the murder of Tyre Nichols and what reforming our current system of policing can look like.

This is an excpert from the episode "What Black History Month Means in 2023: With Dr. Jason Johnson."

The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
