Quick Take: Reframing Our Nation's History

Michael Steele speaks with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones about The 1619 Project, what motivated her to write it, its purpose and its pushback. The pair also discuss the notion of patriotism, how politicians like Trump and DeSantis have responded to her work, and how being honest about our country's history can help it live up to its highest ideals.
This is an excerpt from the episode "Understanding 1619 Means Understanding Our Country: With Nikole Hannah-Jones."
Check out The 1619 Project 6-part docuseries premiering on Hulu on January 26th.
