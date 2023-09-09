Quick Take: Republicans Have Always Had the Blueprint

This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Loneliness of the Black Republican: With Leah Wright Rigueur."
Leah Wright Rigueur, Associate Professor of History at Johns Hopkins University and the author of the award-winning book, “The Loneliness of the Black Republican: Pragmatic Politics and the Pursuit of Power," discusses how efforts have (and haven't) been made to attract Black voters to the Republican party.
Check out Leah's book here: https://www.amazon.com/Loneliness-Black-Republican-Pragmatic-Politics/dp/0691173648
Sep 09, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
