Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand discusses creating a more inclusive nonpartisan system that focuses on character and ideas, winning elections in rural America and putting public service over politics.
Quick Take: Reward Leaders for Doing Right, Punish Them for Doing Wrong
Jul 16, 2022
