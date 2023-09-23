Quick Take: Seeing the Human in One Another

This is an excerpt from the episode "Turning Toward Each Other, Not On Each Other: With Karen Hunter."
Karen Hunter speaks with Michael Steele about seeing the human in each other, how the word "woke" has evolved and Michael's time as Chairman of the Republican National Committee.
Karen Hunter is a best-selling author, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the host of The Karen Hunter Show on Sirius XM Urban View Channel 126, which airs M-F from 3-6pmET.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
