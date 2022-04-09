Michael speaks with former Congressman and CIA officer Will Hurd about his new book, "American Reboot: An Idealist’s Guide to Getting Big Things Done." The pair discuss restoring the Republican Party, China's long game and how the U.S can compete globally by improving its leadership and preparing for rapid technological advances.
Check out Will's book here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/American-Reboot/Will-Hurd/9781982160708
Share this post
Quick Take: Stepping Up Our Game
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: Stepping Up Our Game
Apr 09, 2022
Michael speaks with former Congressman and CIA officer Will Hurd about his new book, "American Reboot: An Idealist’s Guide to Getting Big Things Done." The pair discuss restoring the Republican Party, China's long game and how the U.S can compete globally by improving its leadership and preparing for rapid technological advances.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: Stepping Up Our Game