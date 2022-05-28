Michael Cohen joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his mission to right his wrongs, since being Trump's "personal fixer." They discuss the importance of having the facts straight to make informed decisions, Trumpism as a danger to democracy and the strategy and intention behind J.D. Vance's campaign.
Quick Take: Take the Sh*t Out of Your Ears and Listen
Quick Take: Take the Sh*t Out of Your Ears and Listen
May 28, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
