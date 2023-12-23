Quick Take: The Addictive Rush of Politics

This is an excerpt from the full episode, Why We Did It: With Tim Miller, which originally aired in July 2022.
Tim Miller joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his new book, "Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell." The pair discuss what it takes to be a player in "The Game," Tim's time working with Reince Priebus at the RNC and the kinds of Republicans involved in the transition to Trumpism, from "Little Mixers" like Chris Christie, to "Nerd-Revengers" like Sean Spicer.
