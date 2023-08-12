This is an excerpt from the episode " The Everyday People of Politics: With JoJo From Jerz."
Michael speaks with social media phenomenon Joanne Carducci, AKA JoJoFromJerz. The pair discuss MTG's unintentional endorsement of Joe Biden and where the country is headed due to Trump's presidency.
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or tell a friend!
Follow Jo @JoJoFromJerz
Follow Michael Steele @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
Quick Take: The Best Political Ad of the Year
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: The Best Political Ad of the Year
Aug 12, 2023
This is an excerpt from the episode " The Everyday People of Politics: With JoJo From Jerz."
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: The Best Political Ad of the Year