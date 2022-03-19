Michael sits down with Nancy G. Brinker, a leader of the global breast cancer movement and founder of the Susan G. Komen foundation. The pair discuss the war in Ukraine and how Nancy's experience as Chief Protocol and Ambassador to Hungary shaped her views of our current landscape and the influence of the U.S globally. They also talk about LGBTQ rights, enhancing civic education and the values of the Republican Party.
Quick Take: The 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Is Dangerous
Quick Take: The 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Is Dangerous
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
