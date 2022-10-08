Dana Milbank joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his new book, "The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party." The pair discuss how the GOP has been deteriorating long before Trump, the "Fox News Effect" and the upcoming midterm elections.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Destructionists-Twenty-Five-Crack-Up-Republican-Party/dp/0385548133
If you enjoyed this podcast, give us a rating on Apple Podcasts! Be sure to follow Dana on Twitter @Milbank, Michael @MichaelSteele and the podcast Twitter @steele_podcast.
Share this post
Quick Take: The Fox News Effect
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: The Fox News Effect
Oct 08, 2022
Dana Milbank joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his new book, "The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party." The pair discuss how the GOP has been deteriorating long before Trump, the "Fox News Effect" and the upcoming midterm elections.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: The Fox News Effect